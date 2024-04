HIGH SCHOOL: Mustangs place third at state

Apr. 30—KINGSLAND — The Andrews boys golf team took third at the Class 4A state championship Tuesday at the Legends Golf Course.

The Mustangs finished with a team score of 295-316—611 from the two-day tournament.

Bridgeport ended up winning, going 291-298—589 while Wimberley finished second after going 303-304—607.

Jack Burgen and Joe Barnes both individually finished tied for 19th. Burgen went 73-79—152 while Barnes finished 77-75—152.