High school football: College coaches coming to see athletes throughout region

Apr. 30—A big week for football recruiting in Southwest Ohio kicked off Tuesday morning at Fairfield High School.

The Indians hosted a large contingent of coaches from colleges of all sizes as part of a region-wide recruiting combine designed to enhance the visibility for area athletes by making it easier for more coaches to see many of them in a short period of time.

Coach Jason Krause said his team worked out in front of the coaches and did eight football-specific agility stations in an hour.

Those included one-on-one pass rush drills and pass routes/pass defense.

Every division of the NCAA was represented, as was NAIA.

Schools sending representatives included Iowa, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Temple, Massachusetts, Bowling Green, Akron, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Ball State.

This year saw immediate results as a pair of players from Fairfield posted Tuesday morning they had received new scholarship offers.

Raymir Coney, a sophomore linebacker, shared on social media he received offers from Massachusetts and Toledo while junior defensive back Tyon Spiller received an offer from Navy, his first from a Division I school.

Coney had 60 tackles last season, including 10.5 for loss, while Spiller caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and was credited with six tackles and a pass breakup.

After Fairfield, coaches were scheduled to head to Oak Hills, Colerain, Hamilton, Kings, Sycamore, Lakota West and Mason on Tuesday.

The combines continue Wednesday to the north with the GWOC, including Miamisburg, Springboro, Centerville, Fairmont, Northmont, Springfield, Wayne and Beavercreek.

Trotwood-Madison, which is home to a large contingent of potential Division I players in multiple classes, is also set to host coaches Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Miami Valley League gets in on the act with Tippecanoe, Greenville, Sidney, Piqua, Butler, Fairborn, Xenia, Stebbins and West Carrolton in the north.

To the south, Greater Catholic League schools including Badin, Moeller, St. Xavier and Elder will host coaches as well Thursday.