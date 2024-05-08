Hewitt signs new deal with Huddersfield Giants

Sam Hewitt has signed a new contract with Huddersfield Giants to keep him at the club until at least 2027.

The 25-year-old back-row came through the Giants academy and made his first-team debut in 2018.

He has since become a regular and has made 64 Super League appearances but is currently sidelined after an injury in training.

"I'm really looking forward to my future at the club," he told the club website.

"I want to cement my place in the 13 and kick on in my career."

Head coach Ian Watson added: "His development over the last few years has been outstanding, it's to do with how hard he's worked, his physical shape and his understanding of the game.

"Sam is a player who you love to coach and have around the place, he gets on well with everyone and we're looking forward to seeing him continue his development."

Huddersfield sit eighth in Super League and host Wigan on Saturday.