'He's a self-made guy': Will Howard went from three-star recruit to top transfer QB

In a high school gymnasium in a suburb of Philadelphia, Will Howard threw passes in front of visiting college coaches.

It was January 2019 as Howard, then a junior at Downingtown West High School, looked to make an impression.

He had missed the last half of the previous season after breaking an arm, a setback that stalled his recruitment. Opportunities to stand out on Friday nights and add to any highlight tape vanished.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

That led Mike Milano, the Whippets’ longtime coach, to stage throwing sessions in the gym in the middle of winter as a sort of audition. Not long after Howard’s cast was off, he was hurling balls.

“It’s almost insane when you try to explain to folks,” Milano said. “I got a 17-year-old, and I’m pulling him out first-period class to come down to the gym to warm up real quick so some coach from Minnesota or Wisconsin or Maryland or Boston College can watch him throw the ball for 15 minutes. It was pretty crazy.”

But those early mornings five years ago gave staffs at least a glimpse of the quarterback with big aspirations. They were up close to see him zipping passes with velocity.

“If you’ve been around throwers,” Milano said, “you can hear it.”

Scholarship offers followed later that year as Howard emerged as a bona fide prospect.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Howard’s climb only continued this month. After four seasons at Kansas State, he announced he would transfer to Ohio State for his final year of eligibility.

It’s a career path that has veered from the typical track for a Buckeyes passer. Unlike his predecessors at the position, he was not a blue-chip recruit out of high school, ranked as a three-star prospect and needed several years to grow into a signal caller who could reach this stage.

“He’s a self-made guy,” said Collin Klein, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M who had previously been in the same role with Kansas State.

The Wildcats were not among the staffs to visit Downingtown in the winter five years ago. It was a few months later when Klein stopped by in the spring to see Howard at a practice.

The interest came from Howard at first. He was a fan of Carson Wentz, then an up-and-coming quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles, and knew Wentz had been coached at North Dakota State by Chris Klieman, who had left that year for Kansas State, spurring the connection and later commitment. He had emailed his highlights and information to the staff.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Klein said they saw the 6-foot-5 Howard as a “big, long athlete who spun it really well.”

Howard was thrown into the fire as a freshman with the Wildcats in 2020, a season that was already disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Spring practice was called off, providing little acclimation. Positive tests for COVID-19 and quarantine through contact tracing left a disjointed supporting cast around him. It made for a short runway for takeoff.

“He kind of struggled a little bit early,” Klein said, “and wasn’t quite ready and had to go back to work and prepare and get better.”

Howard completed 53.6% of his passes for 1,178 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first season as a starter, but the experience molded him as he would start 25 games with the Wildcats.

“He grew from it,” Milano said. “It hardened him.”

Over the following years, Howard made his biggest strides as a passer. He had been a two-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball in the winter, participation that added to his competitiveness and fostered athleticism but took him away from football for a few months.

“Being solely a football player,” Klein said, “and not basketball and everything else he was doing really helped him to build the confidence to put the ball right where he wanted it.”

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Over his last two seasons with the Wildcats, he was more polished and precise from the pocket, completing 61% of his passes for 4,276 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Howard helped lead them to the Big 12 championship in 2022 as he reclaimed the starting quarterback job from Adrian Martinez, who had transferred from Nebraska and began the year at the top of the depth chart.

“That was adversity,” Milano said, “and he looked it in the eye and competed.”

After he entered the transfer portal in November, Howard was considered one of the top available veteran quarterbacks.

Along with Ohio State, he drew interest from Southern California and visited the school last month. Lincoln Riley, the Trojans’ coach, has built a quarterback factory between USC and Oklahoma, mentoring three Heisman Trophy winners.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, left, walks off the field with Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) after their win over Troy in an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The pursuit by programs with such pedigrees at the position was the latest sign of how much Howard had progressed over the years.

“Quarterback’s a developmental position,” Klein said. “It doesn’t matter where or how highly recruited you are or not. What work do you do? How do you work? How do you improve? How do you build the skills necessary to play the position at the level that maxes at your potential? Will’s a living example of just truly getting better every single year.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State transfer QB Will Howard developed from three-star recruit