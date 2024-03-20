Here's how Shelby native and Missouri football's Ty'Ron Hopper is prepping for NFL Draft

NOTE: This is the first of a three-part series profiling Shelby native and Missouri football standout Ty'ron Hopper as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Football has taken Ty’Ron Hopper places and provided opportunities one could only dream of. However, the Shelby native isn’t shy about where his competitive spirit derives.

“I’ll always remember playing at Shelby City Park. I grew up playing ball there, first playing for the Steelers and then moving up and playing for the Panthers,” Hopper said. “It was always so competitive, and it’s really molded how I play football. I can think of two other guys I played with during those days, Jaylon Scott and Dax Hollifield, who came through and played college ball as well.

“It’s really a badge of honor to represent Shelby and (North and South) Carolina ball as a whole. There’s always something left for us to prove and accomplish.”

Next month, the University of Missouri product hopes to add another accolade by hearing his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. The event is to take place April 25-27 in Detroit, with Hopper projected as a Day 3 pick.

“I feel I played in a conference that prepares you like no other,” said Hopper. “In the SEC, you play the biggest, fastest and strongest guys in the country. No one truly prepares you for what’s to come in the NFL; but (SEC) is the closest thing to it."

Hopper was an all-SEC performer both of his seasons at Missouri, racking up 133 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. The Tigers won 17 games during that time, including 11 wins in 2023, in addition to a Cotton Bowl win and a No. 8 finish in national polls.

“It meant a lot to get (Missouri) over the hump, because the school has always had talented guys, it just needed the right touch,” he said. “(Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz) did a good job getting me out of the portal, guys like (wide receiver) Theo Wease and others. We came together and did great things.”

Before donning black and gold, he was one in a line of Shelby natives to play at the University of Florida. After seeing limited action during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Hopper emerged as a redshirt sophomore. In 2023, he finished with 65 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble,

“Man, when I got that offer to go to Florida, I was ready to commit right then,” Hopper said. “Being from Shelby, we watched guys like Brandon Spikes and Jonathan Bullard play there and go to the pros. Seeing their success and being able to walk in their footsteps was a big deal.”

Unlike most hailing from his football-crazy hometown, Hopper never attended Crest or Shelby high schools. Rather, his high school career began across state lines in South Carolina at nearby Gaffney High. A sophomore defensive back in 2016, he wound up with 31 tackles, two interceptions.

Hopper finished his high school career at Roswell (Georgia) High, moving in with his uncle, Tyrone, to the Atlanta suburb. In addition to a change of location, he also transitioned from defensive back to linebacker upon his arrival at the Georgia school.

The move proved beneficial in more ways than one, with Hopper racking up 162 tackles and seven sacks during his time at Roswell. He particularly shined as a senior, finishing with 86 tackles to go with five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Such activity earned him a four-star rating by 247Sports and 2019 All-American Bowl honors.

Such ratings meant little once he returned home, though, Hopper and cousins Tyrone, Tyneil and Tyjai pushing each other in an effort to maximize their potential.

“It was super competitive (living with his cousins),” he said. “We competed in just about everything. It didn’t matter if it was shooting paper in a trash can, we’d find a way to make it a game. We just love to compete. My uncle, our family in general has instilled that in us, and it really pushes us to be our best selves.”

Hopper took that competitive spirit with him to Indianapolis for last month’s NFL Combine, hoping to put his best foot forward for teams potentially interested in his services.

“I wasn’t nervous, but I was more anxious because I wanted to show them what I can do,” Hopper said. “I didn’t do everything because of a prior ankle injury, but was able to talk to teams, different coaches and find out their interest in me.”

Though not ready to reveal the identity of teams interested, he plans to give them another look during Missouri’s pro day on April 22. “I’m at (Missouri) training with my old staff, getting ready physically and mentally to show all I’m capable of.”

