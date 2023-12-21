6 Gastonia, Shelby football players sign with college programs in early signing period

Since their days as youths, Robert Kendrick and Curtis Simpson have been tied at the hip.

“That’s my day one right there,” said Simpson. “(It goes back to) the sandbox days; elementary school, same classroom. Same playground, playing together.”

Already with a lifetime of memories at their disposal, the Kings Mountain football standouts added another to the highlight reel Wednesday afternoon.

Simpson and Kendrick signed their national letter of intent to attend and play football at the University of North Carolina and Norfolk State University, respectively.

“It means a lot (celebrating signing day with Simpson). Growing up with Curtis (since) we were six, playing together our whole lives,” Kendrick said.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound edge rusher, Simpson capped his career last weekend at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. This fall, he had 83 tackles (21 for a loss) en route to being named Big South 3A Defensive Player of the Year.

The Kings Mountain standout finished with 203 career tackles (73 for a loss) and 44 sacks. Simpson also has five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and an interception return for a touchdown.

“Man, it’s a goal I’ve had my whole life, a goal I’ve finally accomplished,” Simpson said. “I’m going to cherish (the smiles on family’s faces) for the rest of my life. Them being here, my support system, they’ve had my back the whole way.”

Kendrick showcased his versatility this fall. In addition to rushing for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns, he also led the Mountaineers with five interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He expects to be utilized as a defensive back at Norfolk State, particularly in nickel situations.

“Words can’t express how happy I am right now,” Kendrick said. “(During a recent visit) I got really close with coaches in a short amount of time. It really made me feel like family.”

Wednesday was the start of Division I and Division II football’s early signing period, a three-day window allowing high school athletes to sign with the school of their choice. In addition to Kendrick and Simpson, four other area football standouts made their college decisions official.

Javarius Green, University of North Carolina

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, the Crest football product will join Simpson in Chapel Hill, signing Wednesday morning with UNC.

Green finished with 3,059 career receiving yards and 40 touchdowns. He is one of six Cleveland County players to finish with 3,000 career receiving yards. Among them is future teammate Kobe Paysour, who had 3,382 receiving yards in three seasons (2017-19) at Kings Mountain.

Surrounded by family, coaches and school administrators, Crest football's Javarius Green signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of North Carolina.

Trent Mitchell, NC State

The 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle signed with NC State. Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, the Ashbrook standout chose the Wolfpack over Maryland and East Carolina.

Ben Mauney, Gardner-Webb

Despite a coaching change in Boiling Springs, Mauney followed through on his pledge and signed with Gardner-Webb.

Mauney leaves Burns as Cleveland County’s all-time leading passer, completing 64% of his passes for 8,314 yards and 95 touchdowns. He also had 780 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

Surrounded by family, friends, coaches and school administrators, Burns football standout Ben Mauney signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Gardner-Webb.

A.J. Adams, Davidson

A standout in multiple sports at Crest, Adams signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Davidson College. He joins older brother and 1,000-yard rusher Mari at the school.

In three seasons, Adams caught 121 passes for 1,884 yards and 23 touchdowns.

