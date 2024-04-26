Hephzibah’s Za’Nyah Mullins named Scholar Athlete of the Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) -Za’Nyah is a three-sport athlete for the Rebels playing basketball, flag football, and volleyball where she was named to the All-Region team. In addition, she is also a Battalion Commander in the JROTC and an excellent student with a 3.7 GPA. Those who know Za’Nyah say she is a leader everywhere she goes which is why, for her hard work both in the classroom and in athletics, Za’Nyah has been named WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Za’Nyah says she is so pleased to have won the award because she has worked so hard to be a good example for others and do what she knows is right. “It feels great to know I’m a leader in the community and I’m a role model,” says Za’Nyah, “I’m proud of myself for all I have accomplished this year and I thank everybody that has motivated me to get here.”

Za’Nyah’s parents say she has grown so much, and they love seeing other people respond to her positive energy. “It’s been rewarding to see how people flock to her, see the light in her, and love her,” says Za’Nyah’s mother Tarica Mullins, “I have really enjoyed watching her grow.” Za’Nyah’s father agrees, noting that his daughter has grown in a lot of areas, but leadership was always her specialty. “From her starting her freshman year, she was put in the role of leader in all her sports,” says Antoine Mullins, “all the kids looked up to her and she’s been a leader since the beginning.”

Za’Nyah’s coaches and instructors have also seen her hard work, and Senior Army Instructor Claude Walker says he is so proud of Za’Nyah for the dedication she shown towards her schoolwork, athletics, and the JROTC. He says she handles her respective roles with maturity, pointing out that “she’s in charge of 110 cadets and to see her mature over these last couple of years has been outstanding.”

Head Volleyball Coach Joey Franqui says Za’Nyah’s work ethic and leadership make her a vital part of his team. “She’s so versatile and such a good leader,” says Coach Franqui, “the students and her teammates have respect for her because of her work ethic, the way she challenges herself, and accepts whatever challenge is put in front of her.”

Next up Za’Nyah will attend basic training after graduation, and then in October she will head to Georgia Military College to become a Second Lieutenant in the Army. A big congratulations to Za’Nyah Mullins and her family!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.