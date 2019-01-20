Henry Cejudo blasts T.J. Dillashaw in 32 seconds to retain UFC flyweight title

Henry Cejudo celebrates his TKO victory over T.J. Dillashaw in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on Jan. 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Getty Images)

For the second time in six months, UFC flyweight champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo (14-2, 7-2 UFC) shocked the world by beating a future UFC Hall of Famer.

This time, Cejudo blasted and knocked out UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw (16-4, 8-4 UFC) 32 seconds into their fight for Cejudo’s flyweight title. Cejudo followed up a vicious head kick by catching Dillashaw behind the ear with an overhand right which sent him to the ground where Cejudo pounded him out until referee Kevin McDonald stepped in to end the fight.

The knockout by the flyweight king is tied for the fifth fastest knockout in UFC championship history.

“I knew he was hurt because I caught him with that leg kick right on the chin, and I felt him wobble a little bit and the rest was history,” Cejudo said in his post-fight interview.

The fight and the result almost all but proves that Dillashaw, who cut from 154 pounds to an official weight of 124.5 pounds, shed too much weight for the chance to become the fourth person in UFC history to simultaneously hold two belts in two divisions.

In the big picture, many feel Cejudo’s victory will save the entire flyweight division which the UFC has been rumored to be leaning toward getting rid of.

“This victory, and I said I before, is much bigger than me because this victory was for all the flyweights,” Cejudo said talking directly to Dillashaw. “T.J. we can do it again man this time at 135 pounds, but thank you for the opportunity because you are stud bro. I know that weight cut was a lot, and I will give you a shot at 135 pounds and let’s do it again.”

For Cejudo, on a personal note, the win all but punches his ticket into the UFC Hall of Fame, as he now has consecutive wins over former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Dillashaw, whom some consider the best UFC bantamweight fighter of all-time. He also was the first recipient of the newly designed UFC title belt and was looking for Dana White to setup a meeting which will surely make him a richer man.

While Cejudo was on cloud nine after authoring the biggest win of his MMA career, Dillashaw was very upset and immediately protested with McDonald about what he perceived as a quick stoppage.

“It was unfortunate because I did get clipped behind the right ear, as I overthrew my own punch,” Dillashaw said during his post-fight Octagon interview. “You could feel it, but I had my wits the entire time and was wrestling and trying to grab a single leg and [McDonald] pushes me off of him, and I have to start talking with him. It sucks when something is taken from you not when you are actually beat, but congrats to Henry Cejudo good job, but you didn’t beat me.”

