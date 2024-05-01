Harry Kane reveals what Jude Bellingham said before Champions League penalty

(AP)

Harry Kane has revealed what Jude Bellingham said to him in the build-up to his crucial penalty kick during Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The score was level at 1-1 when Bayern were awarded the penalty and the young Real Madrid midfielder attempted to play some mindgames with his England captain.

Bellingham could be seen whispering to the striker as he placed the ball before being marshalled out of the box and Kane has now disclosed that Bellingham said “you’re going to go left of the keeper” in an effort to distract the Bayern star.

From his perspective, Kane did shoot left of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin who leapt in the opposite direction but added that he did not initially hear Bellingham’s suggestion.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw and Kane revealed that the 20-year-old told him what he’d said after the match.

“In the moment, I didn’t know what he said but I spoke to him after and he said: ‘I know you’re going to go left of the keeper’.” said Kane,

“On the pitch, I knew he was there but I didn’t know what he said. But I went left anyway. It was nice for me because I saw the keeper go a little bit early and I put it away.”

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot despite some mindgames from Jude Bellingham (PA Wire via DPA)

The penalty was Kane’s 43rd goal in 43 games in all competitions this season and helps Bayern in their aim of finishing the season by lifting the Champions League.

“It’s been a good season so far,” said Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham for an initial £86.4m last summer.

“Everything we’re fighting for this year is in this competition. It’ll be tough. We have to go [to the Bernabeu for the second leg] with full belief.

“I’m here for many years. It’s not a one-off year I’m here for. Of course at the start of the season the expectation was to win trophies. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one, it would be an amazing season.

“These are the big games. The atmosphere was incredible. This is exactly why I came here, I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments.”