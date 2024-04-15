H.S. Softball: Wyoming Valley Conference seeking better outcomes

Apr. 14—The 2023 season was a rough one overall for Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Defending Class 5A state champion Pittston Area fell in the District 2 championship game.

Two-time Class 4A state runner-up Tunkhannock also lost in its District 2 title game.

Hazleton Area was the only WVC team to win a District 2 championship, but the Cougars were bounced in the Class 6A quarterfinals 18-0 to eventual state champion North Penn.

The WVC is underway, albeit with numerous weather issues. Countless games have been rescheduled. Some non-conference games have been scrapped. And there are still about 10 games that have to be squeezed into the schedule.

Here's a look at each team.

DIVISION 1

CRESTWOOD

Coach: Dave Koptcho

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (1990)

2023 WVC record/finish: 3-9 Div. 1, tied 5th; 7-14 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-5A Playoffs — West Scranton L 10-1

Home field: Wright Twp. Park

Key returning players: Seniors — Allison Babula, Charline Daisey, Olivia Mitchell, Kayla Wisniewski; Juniors — Madison Mendrzycki, Ella Richards, Jorja Snyder; Sophomores — Brooke Lenahan, Jayla Lomerson

Outlook: Crestwood has a nice blend of seniors, seasoned underclassmen and promising newcomers. Babula and Wisniewski were the top two hitters last year, with All-WVC selection Babula leading the Comets in extra-base hits. Daisey and Lenahan did a lot of pitching in 2023.

DALLAS

Coach: Joyce Tinner

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2009)

2023 WVC record/finish: 5-7 Div. 1, 4th; 8-13 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs — North Pocono L 12-0

Home field: Back Mountain Little League

Key returning players: Seniors — Audrianna Atherholt, Abby Cruz, Jordan Porasky; Juniors — Sophia Maier, Giovanna Smacchi; Sophomores — Emma Fostock, Lia Riley, Jade Smith

Outlook: The Mountaineers were young last season, with only one senior as a main contributor. Comitz hit over .400 and was a power threat. Atherholt and Porasky were just shy of hitting .400. Cruz brings a lot of experience to the circle.

HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Heather Natt

PIAA class: 6A

District 2 titles: 21 (last 2023)

2023 WVC record/finish: 8-4 Div. 1, 3rd; 15-8 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs — Wyoming Valley West W 16-4, Williamsport W 5-4. PIAA 6A Playoffs — Plymouth-Whitemarsh W 5-4, North Penn L 18-0

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors — Marissa Hoffman, Alyson Mummey; Juniors — Lilah Sharkey, Olivia Williams; Sophomore — Kayla Lagowy

Outlook: Natt returns as coach, a position she last held in 2018. She inherits a team which lost some outstanding hitters. Hoffman Lagowy and Williams, though, turned in very strong seasons at the plate in 2023. However, there is very little in the way of pitching experience.

PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Frank Parente

PIAA class: 5A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 2022)

2023 WVC record/finish: 11-2 Div. 1, 2nd; 16-4 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-5A Playoffs — Shikellamy W 14-5, Abington Heights L 2-1

Home field: Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown

Key returning players: Seniors — Gianna Adams, Julia Mehal; Juniors — Marina Antal, Gabby Gorzkowski; Sophomore — Samantha Herbert

Outlook: Reigning Times Leader Player of the Year Adams is no doubt one of the best pitchers in the state. Her presence alone will mean Pittston Area will be in every game. The key will be the bats, which on occasion disappeared at critical times last year.

TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Bob Hegedty

PIAA Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 5 (last 2022)

2023 WVC record/finish: 12-1 Div. 1, 1st; 21-2 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs — Nanticoke Area W 13-1, Berwick W 10-4, Valley View L 8-1

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Juniors — McKenzie Hannon, Emily Patton, Erin Van Ness; Sophomore — Lucy Karp

Outlook: The Tigers graduated arguably the most talented senior class the WVC has seen in a long time so they will be relying on a lot of untested players. All-WVC selection Van Ness hit over .500 last season and provides power. Karp and Hannon hit just under .400. Hannon will take over the pitching duties held by her sister for several seasons.

WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Brittany Hess

PIAA class: 6A

District 2 titles: none

2023 WVC record/finish: 3-9 Div. 1, tied 5th; 5-15 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs — Williamsport L 11-1

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors — Daniely Franco, Katie Keating, Haley Martin; Juniors — Kayce Martin, Alivia Mazurek, Caitlyn Sekelsky

Outlook: With three wins so far, the Wolfpack will probably top last year's victory total. They haven't finished with a winning record in their three-year history. Kayce Martin will handle some of the pitching duties while the others bring experience to the batting order.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Jessica Ras

PIAA class: 6A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2007)

2023 WVC record/finish: 1-11 Div. 1, 7th; 2-17 overall

2023 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs — Delaware Valley W 10-9, Hazleton Area L 16-4

Home field: Third Avenue Elementary, Kingston

Key returning players: Seniors — Madison Austra, Rylee Geffert, Kyla Hand, Abigail Yenalevitch; Juniors — Isabella Seip, Nora Yurko

Outlook: The Spartans have struggled to find wins over the past three years, having a total of nine in that span. They'll will also be dealing with low numbers. Austra hit over .400 last season and Seip was solid at the plate. Yenalevitch will likely handle the pitching duties.

DIVISION 2

BERWICK

Coach: Emily Johnson

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 2014)

2023 WVC record/finish: 8-4 Div. 2, 3rd; 15-7 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs — Wyoming Area W 3-1, Tunkhannock L 10-4

Home field: Crispin Softball Field

Key returning players: Seniors — Gianna Berlin, Casey Carro, Alysa Lewis, Eden Savoy; Gabby Starr; Nicole Yankowsky; Junior — Morgan Seigel; Sophomores — Makayla Brown, Emma Walsh

Outlook: The Dawgs return plenty of talent plus Starr, the team's top hitter two years ago who missed last season with an injury. Berlin and Lewis bring experience to a batting order that hit for average last year. Brown returns to the circle with Starr also back.

HANOVER AREA

Coach: Ann Elick

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 1995)

2023 WVC record/finish: 1-11 Div. 2, tied 6th; 2-19 overall

2023 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs — Lake-Lehman L 15-0

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors — Kayle Gist, Cassidy Kratz, Maggie Murphy, Brenna Slusser; Juniors — Ava Malacarne, Krysta Shreve, Cheyenne Zykowski; Sophomores — Lydia Chafin, Caitlin Vigorito

Outlook: The Hawkeyes struggled to score runs in 2023. Murphy, Shreve and Vigorito put up solid numbers last year, but others will need to contribute more to increase the offensive output. Pitching experience is thin aside from Vigorito.

HOLY REDEEMER

Coaches: Jerry Paulukonis

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2018)

2023 WVC record/finish: 9-3 Div. 2, 2nd; 15-8 overall

2023 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs — Western Wayne W 10-0, Lake-Lehman W 6-5 (8 inn.), Mid Valley L 12-2

Home field: Casey Park, Wilkes Lane, Wilkes-Barre

Key returning players: Senior — Kaylee Gryboski; Juniors — Anne Carter, Lauren Hayden, Abby Williams; Sophomore — Bella Boylan

Outlook: Redeemer lost plenty of hitters, but return a solid group. Boylan and All-WVC selection Williams hit over .400 while Carter was on the cusp of doing the same. Carter is also an experienced pitcher. The Royals, though, need some players to step up to contend with Lake-Lehman.

LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Nicole Chipego

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 1993)

2023 WVC record/finish: 12-0 Div. 2, 1st; 18-4 overall

2023 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs — Hanover Area W 15-0, Holy Redeemer L 6-5 (8 inn.)

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Senior — Lucy Honeywell; Juniors — Gracie Bucknavage, Kirsten Finarelli; Sophomores — Kaitlyn Brudnicki, Hannah Chipego

Outlook: Finarelli, a Penn State commit, is a five-tool player with tremendous power. Chipego is one of the best pitchers in the state. Those two along with Honeywell were All-WVC selections. Bucknavage and Brudnicki were excellent hitters last year. The Black Knights will be tough to beat.

NANTICOKE AREA

Coach: Jake Biehl

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 9 (last 2015)

2023 WVC record/finish: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 6-15 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs — Tunkhannock L 13-1

Home field: high school

Key returning players: Seniors — Kelsey Clark, Emily Eisenhauer, Lilli Nice; Junior — Cecily Johnson; Sophomore — Natalyn Emel

Outlook: Nanticoke will be a blend of veterans and newcomers. The Trojanettes will need to hit better for average in order to improve on last season's record. Clark was the only one to hit over .300 last season. Nice did most of the pitching last year and will do so again.

WYOMING AREA

Coach: John McNeil

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 1981)

2023 WVC record/finish: 7-5 Div. 2, 4th; 11-10 overall

2023 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs — Berwick L 3-1

Home field: Atlas Field, West Pittston

Key returning players: Seniors — Maggie Hallman, Morgan Slusser; Juniors — Marissa Giardina, Renee Haddock; Sophomore — Alexa Gacek

Outlook: Wyoming Area has plenty of spots to fill after graduation losses. Giardina, Hallman, Haddock and Slusser bring some experience to the lineup. Gacek was the main pitcher last season. In a bit of a rebuild phase, although early returns have been promising.

WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Mary Jo Allen

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: none

2023 WVC record/finish: 1-11 Div. 2, tied 6th; 1-15 overall

2023 postseason: Did not qualify

Home field: Nesbitt Field, Schuyler Ave., Kingston

Key returning players: Seniors — Emily Brown, Bella Fasula, Eden Ritondo; Sophomore — Victoria Richardson

Outlook: The Blue Knights returned to the field after the program was shut down in 2022 because of a lack of players. There is some experience back, but overall Seminary will be young and still be in a rebuilding process.