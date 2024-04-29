Guernsey FC end season with hope despite 5-4 Raynes Park Vale loss

Sam Murray has scored nine goals in his last seven games for Guernsey FC [Fran Torode]

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance hopes his side's second-half performance in their 5-4 loss at Raynes Park Vale can be a springboard for next season.

The Green Lions trailed 3-1 at half time but Sam Murray's hat-trick helped them get back to 4-4, only for Tom Barnes to score a last-minute winner for the hosts.

The loss means Guernsey finish the season 18th in Isthmian League South Central, four points and two places above the relegation zone.

"There were a few harsh words, I just wanted more from them," Vance said of his half-time team talk.

"I wanted to really get at them and be braver, sharper and more aggressive and they very much were in the second half.

"That was a great performance, and if we can bottle that up and use that for next year that's fantastic because we were really good second half.

"We deserved to draw, unfortunately we lost the goal right at the end," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Jordan Gallagher gave the hosts a fourth minute lead before a three-minute spell midway through the half that saw three goals - Charlie Penny and Jermaine Green's strikes for Raynes Park Vale coming either side of a goal for Guernsey's Owen Wallbridge.

Murray got his first two minutes after the break, but a second for Gallagher appeared to make the win safe for the hosts with a quarter of the game to go.

But Murray continued his good form as he converted a Dave Rihoy pass to make it 4-3 with 14 minutes left and headed in an equaliser 11 minutes later, only for Barnes to then get the winner.

"We literally gifted them three goals and at half time I was a little bit disappointed because the opposition we played weren't really treating it with the right respect I don't think," added Vance.

"But that's up to them how they played the game, but for us we wanted to finish with a competitive game, but at 3-1 down with three mistakes it was disappointing.

"We rallied the troops at half time and second half was outstanding, it's exactly how I want my team to play."

