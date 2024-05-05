Guardians placing Steven Kwan on injured list: AP source

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians leadoff hitter Steven Kwan is headed to the injured list with a hamstring strain and Cleveland will call up top prospect Kyle Manzardo, a person familiar with the move told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Kwan, who entered the weekend leading the AL in batting, underwent an MRI after leaving Saturday’s game with tightness.

The team has the results and intends to place Kwan on the 10-day IL, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Guardians won’t make the roster moves until Monday before opening a three-game series with Detroit.

Kwan’s injury is giving the Guardians a chance to add the hard-hitting Manzardo, who was acquired last year from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline for pitcher Aaron Civale.

Manzardo is a of middle-of-the-lineup slugger who might be able to bolster Cleveland’s light-hitting offensive attack.

The Guardians didn’t want to rush Manzardo, so they had him open the season at Triple-A Columbus. But the 23-year-old has been on a tear with the Clippers, hitting eight homers and driving in 14 runs in the last 14 games.

The Guardians believe he’s ready to take on major league pitchers.

“He’s been good against left-handed pitching, his approach against lefties has improved,” president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said before the Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in their series finale on Sunday.

“He’s worked really hard at his defense, both his footwork around the bag and his throwing and he continues to put up and manage really good at-bats.”

Manzardo will likely be used primarily as the team’s designated hitter, but can spell Josh Naylor at first base.

Kwan’s injury is a blow to the Guardians and the two-time Gold Glove winner, who has been among baseball’s best hitters this season.

Before getting hurt while running down a fly ball, the 26-year-old Kwan was batting .353 with a league-leading 47 hits and 28 runs. He has gone 74 straight plate appearances before his last strikeout.

