Grizzlies to retire Tony Allen’s No. 9 jersey during 2024-2025 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday it was reported that the latest Memphis Grizzlies legend to have his number retired will be Tony Allen.

Allen, spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies and was a defensive catalyst for the ‘Grit and Grind’ Era, when they boasted one of the best defensive units in the NBA.

The team originally planned to retire his No. 9 jersey during the 2021-2022 season but decided to delay the ceremony because Allen was dealing with legal issues.

The Chicago native played with the Grizzlies between 2010-2017. In that time, he averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

As a teammate, he helped the squad make seven straight playoff appearances, including a spot in the Western Conference Finals during the 2012-2013 campaign.

Individually, he was selected to the All-NBA Defensive teams six times (three first-team selections) and finished top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting five times.

He will become the third player in the franchise’s history to have his jersey retired, preceded by fellow ‘Grit and Grind’ alums Zach Randolph (No. 50) and Marc Gasol (No. 33).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.