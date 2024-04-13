Griezmann scores 2 as Atletico Madrid beats Girona 3-1. Dovbyk leads Spanish league with 17 goals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Girona 3-1 on Saturday to boost its chances of finishing in the top four places.

Griezmann got his first league goal since December by converting a penalty after a handball by Girona to level the score in the 34th minute when he canceled out Artem Dovbyk’s early opener.

Álvaro Morata’s hustle proved key to putting the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time when he chased down a ball before it could cross the end-line and whipped it into the area for Ángel Correo to head into the top corner.

Griezmann, Atletico's all-time top scorer, then blasted in a loose ball in the 50th for his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Dovbyk moved ahead of Jude Bellingham as the leading scorer for the Spanish league with his 17th goal of the season to give Girona the fourth-minute lead. The Ukraine striker tapped in a low cross from Yan Couto after a quick team passing move disrupted Atletico’s coverage.

Girona remained in third place at four points clear of Atletico in fourth. Atletico moved five points ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth. The top four finishers in Spain earn Champions League berths for next season.

“It was very important to win today. We want to be in the Champions League next season and that depends on how we do in the league,” Griezmann said. “We didn’t start well but when we took it to them we could turn it around.”

Atletico visits Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday leading their Champions League quarterfinal after a 2-1 first-leg win in Spain.

Later on Saturday, leader Real Madrid is at Mallorca while second-placed Barcelona visits Cadiz.

