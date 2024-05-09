Gregg recalls King's Dock proposals

[Getty Images]

Former Everton director Paul Gregg has been reflecting on his time at the club with BBC Radio Merseyside.

The businessman joined forces with the Toffees in 2000 and gained notoriety with fans for his desire to move the club's home to King's Dock, where Liverpool's multi-purpose M&S Bank Arena and convention centre now sits.

Everton meanwhile are set to move to a newly-built ground at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025.

Gregg says the club would have been "20 years ahead of Spurs" had they made the move when he hoped and explained Liverpool City Council were prepared to fill a funding shortfall as long as Everton leased the stadium back from them, only for the club's late chairman Bill Kenwright to decide against the move.

