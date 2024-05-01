Green Bay Packers 2024 third-round pick: LB Ty’Ron Hopper

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round (No. 91 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 228

Age: 23

From: Shelby, NC

Breakdown: Experienced SEC linebacker who produced 31.5 tackles for losses over 26 starts with Florida and Missouri. All-SEC and Butkus Award finalist in 2023. The Packers clocked him in the high 4.5s in the 40, highlighting his straight-line speed. Productive blitzer who created 65 career pressures, including 32 during breakout 2022 season. Extensive special teams experience. The Packers think he can be a run-and-hit linebacker with big-time tackling prowess and excellent overall length. Missed three games to finish 2023 season with a shoulder injury. Possible future starter in 4-3 base.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Missouri, Hopper played Will linebacker in defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s 4-2-5 base scheme. After struggling to find a regular role at Florida, he transferred and averaged 5.8 tackles per game in two seasons with Missouri, earning All-SEC honors as a senior. With his initial quickness and rangy speed, Hopper aggressively responds to ball carriers and pass catchers and closes in a hurry. However, he lacks the play strength desired for an every-down role and needs to improve his block awareness. Overall, Hopper needs to be more consistent at the point of attack and as a finisher, but he is a fast-flowing athlete with the pursuit skills and blitzing talent to find a home in the NFL. He projects as a run-and-chase rotational linebacker with the skill set for special teams.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “An off-ball linebacker with length, speed and agility, Hopper is lacking in field vision and instincts. He can be a step late to diagnose play design and has moments where he looks lost in coverage. Hopper has sideline-to-sideline range and plenty of physicality to hit what needs to be hit. There are holes in his game that can be exploited, but he has traits and should get a chance as an NFL backup with special teams value.”

They said it: “He’s really physical, he can run, but his stopping power, when he takes on blockers, is pretty impressive. Very serious-minded guy, I think he really helped change that defense. The Missouri defense this year was excellent. They had a number of good players, but I think they’re very well-coached there, another one of those programs where we felt really good about taking somebody out of that program, because of how they do things there. But his stopping power as a tackler was really impressive.” — Brian Gutekunst

