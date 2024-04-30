Green Bay Packers 2024 second-round pick: LB Edgerrin Cooper

The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

Age: 22

From: Covington, LA

Breakdown: Arguably the most disruptive off-ball linebacker in college football in 2023. Created SEC-leading 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks over just 12 games for one of the nation’s best defenses. First-team All-American. PFF’s top-rated linebacker Flies around the field with elite speed and pursuit. Explosive, powerful hitter. Can cover tight ends and running backs and was highly productive as a blitzer and quarterback spy, giving him three-down potential. The Packers think he’s an interchangeable linebacker who fits with Quay Walker. Should be an immediate starter.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Texas A&M, Cooper lined up as a Will linebacker in defensive coordinator DJ Durkin’s 4-2-5 base scheme, also seeing snaps wide as a nickel or on the defensive line. Although 2023 was a forgettable season for the program, the Aggies’ defense ranked top 10 nationally and Cooper was the catalyst, leading the team in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles (only prospect in this class who can say that). An above-average athlete for his size, Cooper beelines to the football with outstanding closing burst and aggressive tackling. Though he has elite arm length, he can be better at shooting his hands to escape blocks. Overall, Cooper has some undisciplined tendencies and will run himself out of plays, but he is a fast-flowing linebacker who can run and cover. He has the explosive traits to be a regular on special teams as a rookie and grow into a three -down linebacker role in the NFL.”

Daniel Jeremiah’s scouting report: “Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability. Against the pass, he is very smooth in his drops, playing with vision and awareness. He is very comfortable in man coverage and has plenty of speed to carry tight ends up the seam. He is an explosive blitzer and has shown the ability to separate the quarterback from the ball. Against the run, he is quick to fill in the hole and displays stopping power as a tackler. He will have some fly-by missed tackles when in lateral pursuit. Overall, Cooper is an instinctive and explosive prospect who generates a bunch of splash plays. He’s ready to start right away, and I believe his best football is still ahead of him.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Highly physical linebacker with elite top-end speed and a burning desire to get to the football that can lead to some inconsistencies in his play. Cooper is average at diagnosing the run but takes off around traffic on a mission to find the ball-carrier once he sees it. He can be undisciplined playing his run fits and takes unorthodox paths downhill, but he somehow finds ways to slither around blocks and make challenging tackles. Cooper is a punishing hitter/tackler from any spot on the field, but he’s going to overshoot the mark from time to time due to his lack of control in pursuit. He’s a capable quarterback spy, can blitz the pocket and will be an instant hit on special teams, but teams will need to balance the inconsistencies with the passionate run-and-hit mentality.”

They said it: “He’s long and he’s fast. Brian does such a good job of targeting these guys that can really run. Loves football. Plays aggressively. Young kid, still growing into his frame. He’s aggressive. He covers ground. He plays the right way. Just has big upside. Can play the second level and pressure the quarterback up the middle, just a really excited athlete…you can feel his acceleration.” — Patrick Moore, assistant director of college scouting

