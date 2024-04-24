Unpacking Future Packers: No. 3, Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers failed to reel in a veteran linebacker in free agency to team with Quay Walker. As it stands right now the Packers not only need to add an impact linebacker, they need to add bodies to that room.

A potential four-down linebacker that the Packers could target in the 2024 NFL Draft is Edgerrin Cooper. The Texas A&M linebacker checks in at No. 3 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A four-star recruit out of Louisiana, Cooper became a full-time starter in 2022 and responded with 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception and five pass deflections. This past season, Cooper recorded 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

“During the 2023 season, Cooper’s leadership on and off the field consistently led Texas A&M’s defense,” Cameron Ohnysty, the managing editor for Aggieswire, said. “He set the tone early after producing big hits in the backfield to put every opponent behind the sticks in the first few minutes. On the year, Cooper contributed 19 of the Aggies’ 99 tackles for loss and eight of the team’s 42 sacks.”

Cooper passes the eye test with his frame and length. The Aggie linebacker checks in at 6-2, 230 pounds and 34-inch arms. A former track athlete, Cooper is a good athlete and showcased that at the NFL Scouting Combine. He clocked a 4.51 40-yard dash.

Cooper is an explosive mover. He closes ground quickly and has sideline-to-sideline range. He uses his length to stack and shed and the short-area quickness to beat blockers to the spot. He’s slippery and hard to get hands-on. He fills the gap with bad intentions in mind.

Cooper uses his length and strong hands to get ball carriers to the ground. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper finished this past season with 56 run stops.

Cooper is a difference-maker against the run. He consistently makes plays behind the line of scrimmage to get teams behind the chains. During his time at College Station, Cooper started in 21 games and finished his career with 30.5 tackles for loss.

“Based on the eye test, Cooper’s lateral speed and wide receiver-like quickness, coupled with his defensive instincts, made him one of the top run-stoppers in the country, and the metrics back it up,” Ohnysty said. “According to PFF, Cooper finished in the 98th percentile in run stop percentage and a 97th percentile run defense grade.”

Cooper’s explosiveness really shows up when he’s asked to blitz. He closes in on the quarterback like a cheetah chases down its prey. This past season Cooper recorded 27 pressures to go along with his eighth sacks.

In coverage, Cooper covers a lot of ground when he’s asked to drop. He has a fluid lower half. With his size, length and speed he can carry tight ends up in the seam. His length helps him disrupt passing lanes.

“Cooper is the type of prospect linebacker coaches dream up from a coverage standpoint, as his elite length and athleticism allowed him to blanket tight end in the seam, while his drop back in zone coverage made him a nightmare for receivers to run hooks or curl routes,” Ohnysty said. “Again, he finished in the 96th percentile in coverage and the 95th percentile in force incompletion percentage.”

Cooper finished his collegiate career with 585 snaps on special teams and 11 tackles.

Fit with the Packers

Bigger, faster, stronger. Cooper checks all those boxes. Given the state of Green Bay’s locker room, Cooper would instantly be the best linebacker on the roster. That’s not a slight at Walker. It just speaks to how good Cooper is on the football field.

“Cooper has been recognized as a great teammate and one of the more coachable players to go through the program,” Ohnysty said. “His elevation from a good to borderline elite linebacker last season was all based on his mindset and willingness to take coaching. This young man’s future is extremely bright.”

Cooper could be in play for the Packers with the 25th overall pick. He’s athletic, he’s young and would fill a major hole on the roster. It’s more likely that he could be the pick at 41 or 58.

Regardless of where he lands, Cooper can impact the game in a handful of ways. Whether it’s chasing down ball carriers, making tackles behind the line of scrimmage, chasing down quarterbacks or using his length to break up passes in coverage.

Cooper has a four-down skill set that could help take Green Bay’s defense to the next level. Pairing him with Walker would give Jeff Hafley a pair of linebackers to let loose and let their athleticism give opposing offenses fits.

