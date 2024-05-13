Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule: Full list of home and away opponents

The NFL will release the full 2024 regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 15.

The Green Bay Packers know their first opponent and location: vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday night in Week 1.

The NFL’s opener will be between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in Week 1.

Overall, Matt LaFleur’s team will play nine games at home (NFC’s year to have nine home games) and eight on the road, although the Week 1 trip to Brazil counts as a “home” game for the Eagles — negating a road trip to play in Philadelphia.

The Packers get their annual six games against the NFC North, plus four games against the NFC West and four games against the AFC South. The other three games were determined by finish during the 2023 season.

Here are the Packers’ 2024 opponents:

Home (9)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Away (8)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles (in Brazil)

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

The full schedule will be released by 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. NFL Network and NFL.com will carry coverage.

Packers Wire will track all the reported games throughout the week.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire