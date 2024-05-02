Green Bay Packers 2024 fifth-round pick: OL Jacob Monk

The Green Bay Packers selected offensive lineman Jacob Monk in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 308

Age: 22

From: Clayton, NC

Breakdown: Box-checker for the Packers along the offensive line: experienced, versatile and athletic. Extensive experience at guard and center but also played right tackle. Likely center-guard swing player in the NFL. Tested like an elite athlete in both movement and strength. Started 58 total games and was a two-time captain. The Packers think he has the athleticism and intelligence to play multiple positions in the NFL. Potential future replacement for Josh Myers at center.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A five-year starter at Duke, Monk switched between right guard and center in former offensive coordinator Kevin Johns’ scheme. The highest-ranked recruit in the Blue Devils’ class five years ago, he earned a starting role from the get-go (played tackle for the first time as a true freshman) and then showed off his versatility between guard and center, depending on where he was needed (earned All-ACC honors in his final three seasons). Monk has graceful movements out of his stance (second-best 10-yard split among centers at the combine) and processes his surroundings quickly (coaches rave about him as a teammate and worker). His hands have moments where they are all over the place, and he gets himself in trouble when he lunges in attempts to answer power. Overall, Monk doesn’t have elite size and strength, which puts more of a premium on his technique, but his foot quickness and football IQ belong on an NFL roster. He projects best as a backup center who can fill in at guard in a pinch.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Rare five-year starter and two-year team captain with explosive power and plus athleticism. Right off the bat, Monk will be dinged for his lack of ideal size as a center. He’s going to have trouble with bulky two-gappers who can snap a punch into him and quickly separate. However, one-gapping defenders will have their hands full, as he’s more than capable of washing them down or outright pancaking them. Monk can slide and redirect A-gap rushers, but an offensive line coach must get him to protect with inside hands. Monk’s blend of football IQ, nimble feet and power give him a realistic chance to compete for a job, no matter how he gets into a camp.”

They said it: “He’s an elite wiring kind of guy. He’s quick. He’s strong. We feel like he’s a center-guard swing guy. The thing we liked about him was his playstyle. You talk to the people at Duke, they talk about how he’s the leader of the pack. He wants to win and those guys follow him. That comes out in his playstyle. He’s a snap to whistle guy. He’s looking to bury you. He’s got a skill set to go along with it. He can get off the spot, snap, reach, and he’s got enough power and leg drive to move you if he needs to.” — Jon-Eric Sullivan, vice present of player personnel

