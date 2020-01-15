After winning national championship, LSU DB Grant Delpit, LB Patrick Queen declare for NFL draft

Two days after winning the national championship, two LSU underclassmen have announced their NFL draft decisions.

Tigers safety Grant Delpit, the Jim Thorpe Award winner, and linebacker Patrick Queen both announced Wednesday that they will forgo their senior seasons and declare for the 2020 NFL draft. Delpit and Queen were key members of LSU’s defense as the team capped off a perfect 15-0 season by beating Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game.

Though he was hampered by injuries for much of the year, Delpit still was one of the best defensive backs in college football. Delpit was a three-year starter for Ed Orgeron in Baton Rouge, compiling 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 24 passes defended, eight interceptions and seven sacks.

Yahoo Sports NFL draft analyst has Delpit going 21st overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in his most recent mock draft:

The Eagles badly need separators at receiver, but safety could be a need depending on whether Malcolm Jenkins gets the deal he wants or whether Rodney McLeod returns. Delpit spent time in several spots the past few seasons and could be penciled in as the deep safety or more up in the box if that’s not the role earmarked for Jenkins. Tackling was a problem at times for Delpit this season as he played hurt, but the Eagles need versatile defenders to stop the talented young QBs and runners in the NFC East.

Queen emerged as a starter at linebacker this season and had a big year, compiling 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Queen had a great game against Clemson, totaling eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. For his career, Queen had 131 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss.

With the deadline for underclassmen to declare fast approaching on Jan. 20, expect many other LSU players to enter the draft as well in the coming days. Other LSU players in the first round of Yahoo Sports’ mock draft include quarterback Joe Burrow, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

