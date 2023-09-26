Grand Canyon basketball gets commitment from top AIA high school point guard Styles Phipps

Phoenix St. Mary's senior point guard Styles Phipps, recruited by the Pac-12, Big 12 and the SEC, has chosen to stay home and play college basketball at Grand Canyon University.

St. Mary's coach Damin Lopez confirmed that Phipps committed to the Western Athletic Conference tournament champion Antelopes, who made it to the NCAA Tournament last year for the second time in three years under coach Bryce Drew.

This is considered a big recruiting coup by the Antelopes, who will need a point guard after former Phoenix Shadow Mountain star Jovan Blacksher Jr., finishes his GCU career after this season. Phipps is considered the top 2024 point guard in the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Phipps, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, was offered by Auburn, Washington State, Washington, Missouri, California and Boston College, along with TCU and Western Illinois.

"We all couldn't be happier for Styles and GCU," St. Mary's coach Damin Lopez said. "Coach Drew and his staff stayed on him from Day 1.

"Coach Drew likes Styles' creativity, his ability to make plays and his high IQ."

Phipps has started since his freshman year on St. Mary's varsity. Last season, when he made The Arizona Republic's All-Arizona team, he averaged 29 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. He made 44% of his shots and 35% of his 3-pointers (59 of 168). He also made 178 of 251 free throws for 71%.

Phipps went off for 48 points in a midseason 81-70 loss to Open state champion Gilbert Perry, which had 6-8 guard Cody Williams trying to defend him.

Lopez looks at how Drew runs his basketball program, "like a high major," and believes Phipps will excel there.

"They have great relationships in the community and abroad, and Styles plans to be here post-basketball, whenever that may be," Lopez said. "Staying home provides him time to grow his network and strengthen his roots even more. This is a great thing for both parties."

