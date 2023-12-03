Grading UGA football —where it went wrong for Bulldogs — in SEC championship loss to Alabama

ATLANTA — Georgia football couldn’t get by Alabama again in an SEC championship stage.

The Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak was snapped 27-24, the fourth time the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in an SEC title tilt.

More: Now at Alabama, Derek Dooley has coached for multiple UGA rivals. 'It's awful' his mom says

More: Kirby Smart on replacing Fran Brown, how long DBs coach may stay with Georgia football

Here’s how we graded the Bulldogs:

Georgia football offense: C

After an opening-drive touchdown, Georgia did not get another point until the third quarter. Georgia averaged 3.3 yards per carry in the first half. The Bulldogs 14-fourth quarter points weren't enough. Alabama held Brock Bowers to 53 yards receiving on 5 catches. Georgia's rushing attack was held to 78 yards on 31 carries.

Defense: C+

Alabama scored touchdowns on its final two possessions of the second half and the previous was a field goal. Six different Tide receivers accounted for 110 receiving yards in the first half. Georgia kept Jalen Milroe from any big first-half runs but he was effective passing in the game. Alabama was held to 1 of 7 on third downs.

Special teams: C

The opening kickoff went out of bounds. A 50-yard field goal try hit off an upright after a false start. Brett Thorson averaged 50.5 yards on 2 punts. Freshman Anthony Evans’ long punt return that set up good field position in the fourth quarter.

Coaching C

In a game where a playoff spot was there with a win, the Bulldogs didn’t make the big plays until it was too late and couldn't get a stop when it needed to late. Nick Saban still has only lost once to Kirby Smart.

Overall C

Getting to the SEC championship game 12-0 for the second straight year is commendable, but with the college football world watching, Georgia didn’t bring its ‘A’ game. No shame in losing to Alabama, but this wasn't one of the vintage Crimson Tide teams.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Grading Georgia football in SEC championship loss to Alabama