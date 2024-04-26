Grading the Bears’ selection of WR Rome Odunze

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze made headlines when they took a photo together following their flight to Detroit, fueling speculation that the Chicago Bears might look to pair the two offensive juggernauts.

That speculation turned out to have some merit, as the Bears selected Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, ensuring the pair will share a return flight to Chicago.

Odunze will join Keenan Allen and DJ Moore in the wide receiver room, creating what is certainly one of the most dangerous pass-catching trios in the NFL.

Chicago opted to go with the flashier pick in Odunze rather than upgrade positions that are more volatile, such as pass rusher or the offensive line. The Bears clearly approached the first round with the mentality of helping Williams find immediate success, pairing him with the physically gifted Odunze.

Chicago had more pressing needs that could have remedied with the ninth pick, but more firepower in the pass game is certainly welcome, especially for a franchise that has historically neglected skill positions on offense.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire