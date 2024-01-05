'You got to be patient': Devin Brown posts cryptic message ahead of Will Howard Ohio State commitment

Ohio State added a transfer quarterback Thursday night.

The Buckeyes landed former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who has one season left of eligibility remaining.

And while Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown didn't comment immediately after Howard's announcement, he did post a message of patience on his Instagram story Thursday afternoon.

Six hours before Howard's commitment as announced, Brown posted a picture of him walking off the field at the 2023 Cotton Bowl against Missouri with lyrics to the song "Patience" by Bankroll Freddie and Lil Baby, repeating the refrain, "You got to be patient."

Many are interpreting Brown's post as a response to Ohio State's latest addition to its quarterback room.

Ahead of the Cotton Bowl, Brown said he was "excited" to compete in Ohio State's quarterback room heading into 2024.

“I’ve always been worried about me,” he said before starting in the Cotton Bowl, “and that’s never going to change. I never cared who was in the room coming into this place. I was excited to have people in the room and go against them. That’s always been my deal.”

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) lines up for a snap behind offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.

The window for undergraduate players to enter the transfer portal closed Tuesday, and does not open again until after spring practice in April.

In Ohio State's 14-3 loss to Missouri, Brown exited the game early after an apparent left ankle injury. He completed four of six pass attempts for 20 yards, while adding -12 rushing yards on three carries: each of which were sacks.

Shortly after Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal — eventually landing at Syracuse — Brown tweeted a photo that referenced Hernan Cortes' order to "burn the boats" for no retreat.

In 2021 and 2022, Brown also posted videos from the movie "Rounders" seemingly signifying he was all in on the Buckeyes.

In 2023, Brown completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 217 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added a rushing touchdown on 22 carries.

Brown is one of four scholarship quarterbacks with Ohio State heading into 2024 along with Howard, Lincoln Kienholz and Air Noland.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Devin Brown posts cryptic message ahead of Will Howard OSU commitment