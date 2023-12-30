Ohio State QB Devin Brown exits Cotton Bowl with injury

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown has left the Cotton Bowl with an apparent ankle injury.

In his first start for the Buckeyes after backing up Kyle McCord in 2023, Brown was taken down on a four-yard loss and was seen grabbing his ankle after the play. Brown completed a 4-yard pass to Carnell Tate before leaving the game with a limp.

Brown returned for the next drive — a three-and-out near the Missouri goal line — before walking to the locker room with medical staff.

Brown left Ohio State's win against Penn State in October with a right ankle sprain. Friday's Cotton Bowl game was Brown's first appearance since the injury.

The Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri is Brown's first start.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) takes the field for warm-ups prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

In the 2023 regular season, Brown completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 197 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Who is Ohio State's backup quarterback?

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) warms up prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

With McCord off to Syracuse after entering the transfer portal, freshman Lincoln Kienholz entered the game for OSU.

Kienholz played in two games for the Buckeyes against Minnesota and Michigan State, completing four of five passes for 25 yards. Kienholz has not scored a touchdown in his collegiate career.

Kienholz entered Ohio State's 2023 class as the No. 15 quarterback and No. 190 player in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Ohio State also has seventh-year senior Tristan Gebbia.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Devin Brown, Ohio State QB, exits Cotton Bowl with injury