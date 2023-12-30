After Devin Brown injury, what you need to know about Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz

Ohio State has a new quarterback in the Cotton Bowl.

After Devin Brown exited Ohio State's matchup against Missouri with a lower body injury, freshman Lincoln Kienholz entered the game for his third appearance for the Buckeyes.

Here's what you need to know about Kienholz.

Lincoln Kienholz appeared in three games as an Ohio State freshman

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) warms up prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

In his first season with Ohio State, Kienholz appeared in two regular-season games.

With Brown sidelined with a right ankle sprain during the Penn State game, Kienholz appeared against Minnesota and Michigan State, completing four of five passes for 25 yards.

Kienholz does not have a touchdown.

Lincoln Kienholz was Ohio State's 2023 quarterback signee

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) watch as quarterback Kyle McCord (6) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Kienholz was Ohio State's quarterback signee in its 2023 class.

Flipping from Washington, Kienholz committed to Ohio State seven days before he signed with the Buckeyes in December 2022.

“It’s Ohio State,” Kienholz said. “They have a great track record with their quarterbacks with the past four or five getting drafted and everything. I think they know what they are doing there. It’s a pretty good process to trust.”

In three seasons as the starting quarterback at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, Kienholz threw for 7,654 yards, 87 touchdowns and 26 interceptions according to MaxPreps, while adding 2,605 yards and 22 touchdowns in the run game.

"The guy's a competitor," Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis said of Kienholz. "He does everything. He's extremely athletic, he competes. There was a two-minute drive that he doesn't play defense, but they were like, 'He ywe know they are going to throw it right here.' They put him back at safety and I think he had an interception int he state championship game. I just think his competitiveness and then his production on the field along with him being an athlete and what he can do."

In his final two seasons of high school, Kienholz threw 67 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Lincoln Kienholz has an NIL deal with Tommy John

Before taking his first snap at Ohio State, Kienholz became an underwear model.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CwBnX-4sCev/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The 2023 four-star South Dakota quarterback teamed up with apparel company Tommy John after committing and signing with the Buckeyes in December.

"I'm starting my partnership with (Tommy John) today," Kienholz posted on Instagram. "The most comfortable underwear on the planet. I am blessed for the opportunity and shout out to (Tom Paterson) for taking a chance on a fellow South Dakotan."

Tom Patterson, a South Dakota native, told SiouxFalls.Business he was impress with Kienholz as an athlete, but also for his demeanor and the way he carries himself.

“He’s a super humble kid, and I don’t think his success is a surprise," Patterson said. "Sometimes, I think talent in South Dakota are underestimated. People say he came out of nowhere, but I’ve been following him and always felt bigger things were ahead of him.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz: 3 things to know