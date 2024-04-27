Gophers safety Tyler Nubin goes No. 47 overall to New York Giants

Tyler Nubin #27 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his interception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium on August 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tyler Nubin has a new home. The former University of Minnesota safety was taken No. 47 overall in the second round by the New York Giants Friday night.

Nubin is the 10th Gophers’ defensive back to be picked in the NFL Draft since 2014, and third since 2020, joining Jordan Howden and Antoine Winfield Jr. He’s also reuniting in New York with teammate John Michael Schmitz, who was a first round pick of the Giants last year. Carter Coughlin is also a linebacker with the Giants.

In 55 career games at Minnesota, Nubin had 207 career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Nubin leaves the Gophers as the program’s all-time leader with 13 career interceptions., and his 24 pass break-ups are eighth in program history.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have now had a first or second round pick in five straight drafts, which hasn’t happened since 1941-45. Minnesota has also had at least one draft pick six straight years.