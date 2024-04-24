Gophers add third scholarship quarterback with Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke

The Gophers have been in the market for a third scholarship quarterback since January. They were able to fill the hole on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Dylan Wittke entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 17 after he was reportedly behind in the competition for the Hokies’ backup QB job coming out of spring practices. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller then committed to Minnesota this week.

The three-star prospect out of Buford, Ga., did not play in a game in 2023 and maintained a redshirt. At Buford High School, he was three-sport athlete and helped them win three state football championships (2019-21).

The U believed they originally had the backup QB need met with Fresno State transfer Logan Fife in December, but he changed his mind weeks later and went to Montana.

The Gophers have New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer penciled in as the senior starter for 2024. True freshman Drake Lindsey has been impressive in spring practices and could compete with Wittke for the backup role this fall. Stillwater walk-on QB Max Shikenjanski has been the U’s third-stringer this spring.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school) Tuesday

WR Tyler Williams (Georgia)

QB Dylan Wittke (Virginia Tech)

Saturday

DE Adam Kissayi (Clemson)

Friday

DE Jaxon Howard (LSU)

Outgoing players (New school) Monday

CB Victor Pless

April 19

OL Cade McConnell (Vanderbilt)

April 16

OL De’Eric Mister

CB Tariq Watson

