Goose Gonsoulin was the best player to wear No. 23 for the Broncos

As we continue our series of the best player to wear each jersey number for the Denver Broncos, we’ve reached No. 23.

Former running back Sammy Winder deserves an honorable mention as a two-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire career in Denver (1982-1990). Late running back Ronnie Hillman, who helped the team win Super Bowl 50 in 2015, deserves recognition as well.

But safety Goose Gonsoulin is an easy choice as the best player to ever wear jersey No. 23 for the Broncos.

Gonsoulin spent the first seven years (1960-1966) of his career in Denver and he earned All-AFL recognition and AFL All-Star honors five times.

Gonsoulin totaled 11 interceptions in his first season in 1960, a single-season franchise record that still stands today. After spending the final year of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Gonsoulin retired as the AFL’s all-time leader in interceptions. His 43 interceptions with the Broncos rank second in franchise history, only trailing Steve Foley (44).

Gonsoulin is a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame and he deserves consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.

