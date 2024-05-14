Going to Louisville for PGA Championship? Here's everything you need to know

The 2024 PGA Championship teed off Monday in Louisville, with the world's best golfers getting practice rounds in at Valhalla Golf Club.

The tournament kicks into high gear Thursday, when the field of 156 begins vying for a spot in this weekend's final rounds.

The winner will receive the Wanamaker Trophy — and the largest slice of a purse that totaled $17.5 million last year.

This is Valhalla's fourth time hosting the PGA Championship. The tournament first visited Louisville in 1996 and returned in 2000 and 2014.

If you're planning to, or thinking about, heading to the golf course this week, here's what you need to know:

Are there any tickets left to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club?

As of Monday afternoon, tickets remained for each day of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

The tournament's official website directs users to SeatGeek, its official provider and home of its verified resale market. Tickets were also available via other secondary vendors.

The cheapest options on Seat Geek were for Tuesday and Wednesday's practice rounds. Admission to the former cost $70, while the latter was going for $79.

There's a big jump in price beginning Thursday ($177) and running through Sunday's final round ($229).

Tickets for Friday start at $201. For Saturday, they start at $217.

Parking at Valhalla Golf Club, shuttle bus service for 2024 PGA Championship

There will be no public parking, drop-offs, or walk-ins at or around Valhalla Golf Club.

Complimentary parking for the PGA Championship is available at the Kentucky Exposition Center (937 Phillips Ln.), where attendees can catch a shuttle to Valhalla Golf Club each day of the tournament. Enter the Expo Center through the Main Gate, Gate 6 or Gate 7.

Shuttle hours are as follows:

Practice rounds

Monday: 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday: 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Championship play

Thursday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you want to go the rideshare route, you must be picked up and dropped off at the tournament's official lot located near Valhalla Golf Club. Simply enter “2024 PGA Championship” as the destination in your app of choice.

Tournament officials cannot guarantee drivers, and there may be extended rideshare wait times for during peak departure hours from Valhalla Golf Club.

For information on ADA-accessible parking, click here.

What can you bring to Valhalla Golf Club for 2024 PGA Championship?

Fans watch golfers practice for the PGA Championship on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Course.

Per the PGA Championship's official website, the following items are permitted inside Valhalla Golf Club:

Small bags 10"x10"x10" or under

Diaper bags and strollers

Umbrellas

Tournament officials also recommend you bring the following items:

Jacket and/or layered outerwear piece

Comfortable walking shoes

Portable phone charger

Personal sunscreen

Cameras will be allowed inside Valhalla Golf Club only from Monday through Wednesday.

Nursing mothers may bring any necessary equipment. Storage and refrigeration are available at the medical stations at the Hole 1 fairway and the Hole 10 tee.

What can’t you bring to Valhalla Golf Club for 2024 PGA Championship?

Jared Jones and his caddie Tyler Seymore check the distance from the cup on the 12th hole at Valhalla Golf Club during the first practice day on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Per the PGA Championship's official website, the following items will not be allowed into Valhalla Golf Club:

All backpacks and drawstring bags

Any bag larger than 10"x10"x10"

Personal electronics such as computers, laptops, tablets and radios

Weapons of any kinds (regardless of permit), including pocket knives

Buckets, ladders, milk crates or stools

Drones, hoverboards, laser pointers, whistles/noisemakers, selfie sticks

Coolers, food (except in limited quantities for medical, dietary or infant purposes)

Oversized chairs with wide arm rests (small folding chairs are permissible)

Banners, posters, signs or any materials with unauthorized advertising or promotion

Golf clubs or other sporting equipment

Alcoholic beverages, beverages (one unopened, sealed bottle of water per spectators is permitted)

Are there first-aid stations on site at the 2024 PGA Championship?

Fans watch Jared Jones and Tyler Collet practice on the 12th hole during the first day of practice for the PGA Championship on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Course.

Yes. They will be located near the Main Spectator Entrance and near the fairways of Holes 1 and 10.

How to pay for food, beverages, merchandise at Valhalla Golf Club for 2024 PGA Championship

No cash or checks will be accepted.

Merchandise vendors will accept: American Express, MasterCard, VISA and Discover Card.

Concession stands and bars will accept: American Express, MasterCard, VISA, Discover Card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

When will the 2024 PGA Championship golfers be on the course at Valhalla Golf Club?

Maverick McNealy tees off on the 10th hole during the first day of practice for the PGA Championship on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Course.

Golfers can hit the links at their discretion for practice rounds between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

No advance starting times are available for those rounds. Groupings will be displayed on video boards across the course.

Here's the championship round schedule of start times, although tournament officials said they are subject to change:

Thursday and Friday : 7:15 a.m. to 2:57 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Where and when is the TV coverage for the 2024 PGA Championship?

Ron Pederson watches golfers practice during the first practice day of the PGA Championship on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club.

Round 1 (Thursday)

ESPN+: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ESPN: 1 to 7 p.m.

Round 2 (Friday)

ESPN+: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ESPN: 1 to 7 p.m.

Round 3 (Saturday)

ESPN+: 8 to 10 a.m.

ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS: 1 to 7 p.m.

Final Round (Sunday)

ESPN+: 8 to 10 a.m.

ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS: 1 to 7 p.m.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

