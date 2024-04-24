Girls tennis: Bulldogs fall in the wind at East

Apr. 24—DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team took a tough Iowa Alliance south division loss on Tuesday on a windy night in Des Moines.

The Bulldogs fell, 10-1, to Des Moines East as the Scarlets swept through five of six singles matches dropping just one game in the process. East added five more wins in doubles play, including four sweeps in which the Scarlets dropped just five total games.

"There were a lot of girls that took advantage of the wind and came up in the net to put the ball away quickly," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "We also had some new doubles teams that we put together."

Julia Cordon Diaz de Entresotos secured Ottumwa's only win in the dual, winning a thrilling battle in the top singles match with Tabitha Hochmuth. After winning a 7-1 tiebreaker in the opening set, Diaz de Entresotos bounced back from a 6-3 loss in the second set to win an 11-9 battle in the third-set super-tiebreaker.

Diaz de Entresotos joined Emerson Keith for another thrilling battle in the No. 2 doubles match for Ottumwa. Kate Stemsrud and Jennifer Martinez were able to pull out the win for East, claiming a 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4) victory.

"Our girls did a good job communicating and covering each others' backs on deep shots," White said.

Ottumwa (3-3) is back in action at Ames on Thursday.