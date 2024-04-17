Girls' lacrosse: Teams to watch in southern Maine

Apr. 17—1. Kennebunk: The Rams extended their winning streak to 51 games by defeating Windham and Greely to open the season. The three-time defending Class A state champions have a team built to make a run at a fourth straight crown. The graduation of two-time Varsity Maine Player of the Year Ruby Sliwkowski leaves a hole, but the Rams still have plenty of talent. Ivy Armentrout scored 49 goals last season, while Mara Muse scored 45. Keara Battagliese returns to the team's attack after missing last season because of an injury. Defensively, the Rams are led by four-year starter Miranda Godek and Calia Keenan. All-state goalie Lizzy Hayes graduated but joined Ann Barker's coaching staff and will help young netminders Brielle Thompson and Eliza Nass learn the job.

2. Falmouth: While the Navigators do not have the depth they've had in recent season, they have a talented group that opened the season with an 8-7 victory over rival Yarmouth. Peaches Stucker, a senior, is the lone returning starting midfielder. She is coming off a season in which she scored 30 goals to go along with 39 assists and 53 draw controls. Stucker's speed and grit are a huge asset, Coach Ashley Pullen said. Morgan Adams is back to lead Falmouth's defense and has a knack for getting to ground balls. Mallory Kerr returns to the team after a season away and will play both the midfield and defense, while Sadie Kramer also returns to the defense. On attack, Maisy Clement (19 goals last season) and Keira Alcock (11 goals) can provide a spark. Falmouth will turn to Amelia Brann and Tessa Woodbury in net. Freshman midfielder Riley Davis could make an immediate impact, Pullen said.

3. Yarmouth: The Class A runner-up each of the last two seasons, the Clippers have the versatility and talent to make another deep playoff run. Aine Powers returns after a 52-goal season as a junior and is one of the top midfielders in the state. Neena Panozzo and Brooke Boone also return to the midfield, along with Lauren Keaney and Maddie Jones. At attack, Bryn Cain and Celia Zinman are capable of scoring quickly. The Clippers are led by a trio of seniors on defense — Sonja Bell, Fiona Bergen and Annie Hunter. In net, Regan Sullivan is back and fully healthy after missing time last season. Also, Grace Keaney gained valuable experience in goal as a freshman last season. A tough schedule will challenge the Clippers, but this is a team that should be playing deep into June.

4. Brunswick: The Dragons return a majority of the team that finished 2023 as Class B runner-up. The attack is led by a trio of seniors — Elizabeth Putnam, Cecelia Slocum and Emily Wallace. Putnam scored 53 goals last season and has 137 for her career. Slocum scored 16 goals last season on just 21 shots. Defensively, Brunswick is led by junior Mackenzie Beal, who forced 10 turnovers last season. Senior goalie Maddi Barnhorst compiled a .600 save percentage. Sophomores Solveig Ledwick and Eva Kousky are new to varsity lacrosse but could contribute immediately. The Dragons opened the season with a 13-5 win over KVAC rival Messalonskee, and will play a tough schedule against not just KVAC teams, but SMAA and Western Maine Conference foes as well.

5. Freeport: Freeport moves up to Class B this season after winning the Class C title. A change in class shouldn't slow the Falcons. Lana DiRusso and Mia Levesque are the top returning scorers in the midfield and should pace the offense. DiRusso scored 43 goals last season with 14 assists, while Levesque finished with 35 goals and 17 assists. Both are strong on the draw. Reed Proscia will also play the midfield. Kiley Webber and Chloe White return at attack after scoring nine and eight goals last season. The graduation of Piper Williams left a void in net, but junior Hailly Curtis made five saves a season-opening 8-6 win over Scarborough. Freeport will be pushed by a tough schedule that includes games against defending Class B champion Greely, perennial Class C power North Yarmouth Academy and Brunswick.