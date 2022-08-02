Giants training camp: 11 takeaways from Day 6

The New York Giants were back at practice on Tuesday and returned to shells in the rising heat and humidity. They will conduct one more practice on Wednesday before taking the day off on Thursday.

Per the usual, things got underway with head coach Brian Daboll conducting a press conference, recapping the prior day’s practice and giving a quick overview of what is to come.

Here are 11 takeaways from Day 6 of training camp practice.

No surgery for Belton

AP Photo/John Minchillo

After spending Monday’s practice on the side and in a sling, it was revealed that rookie safety Dane Belton had suffered a broken collarbone.

Although early expectations were that he’d miss significant time, Daboll revealed that Belton does not need surgery and because of that, the door remains open to a potential Week 1 return.

Daboll adds that Belton is “mature” for a rookie and was having a good camp.

Temporary OL rotation

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the past two seasons, the Giants have used an offensive line rotation. It has failed in every sense of the word and will come to an end under Daboll. Eventually.

Early in camp, the Giants have returned to that rotation but with a different purpose. Daboll & Co. are searching for the combination of the best five and once that is settled, so to will be the offensive line.

Daboll said they’re going to keep rotating offensive linemen around until settling on the five. Ideally, Daboll would like to keep the same during the season. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 2, 2022

#Giants Daboll – will keep rotating some of the OL now….want poaition flexibility..will plan to eventually settle on the starting five — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 2, 2022

Saquon looks explosive

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sportss

As Giants Wire wrote earlier this week, running back Saquon Barkley looks both healthy and explosive thus far in camp. And it’s not just the outside eyes who are seeing it that way — Daboll has been impressed as well.

In fact, Barkley made such an impressive run on Monday (in pads) that Daboll had to request the GPS data.

Daboll said Saquon looks “explosive.” He didn’t have the exact number but said Saquon hit a pretty high speed on the GPS yesterday. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 2, 2022

Lawrence impressing

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Since the start of camp, Dexter Lawrence has dominated. There’s no other way to put it — he’s a grown man who is making other grown men look like children.

It’s impressed the coaching staff, who view Lawrence as a leader — “in his own way.”

Daboll said Dexter Lawrence has practiced really well since he got here. “He leads in his own way.” When you’re talented and smart, that usually makes you a good leader, Daboll said. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 2, 2022

Andre Patterson away from the team

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson has been noticeably absent during camp. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that he’s been away from the team dealing with a medical issue.

In Patterson’s place, assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox has stepped up and assumed more responsibility.

Giants DL coach Andre Patterson hasn’t been with team because he’s dealing with a medical issue, per sources. He’ll rejoin the team when he’s ready. Assistant DL coach Bryan Cox has been leading the position group during Patterson’s absence. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 2, 2022

It’s unclear when Patterson will return.

Wildcat is here

Danielle Parhizkaran\NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Monday, Daboll admitted that additional responsibility was being handed over to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Immediately, the speculation began. Will he throw some passes? Will the team use Toney in wildcat formations? The answers are yes and yes.

With Saquon Barkley and Wan’Dale Robinson in the backfield with him on Tuesday, Toney did, in fact, take snaps in the wildcat formation. And you can bet we’re going to see more and more of that this year.

As suspected, Kadarius Toney just took a rep as a wildcat QB in individual drills. Saquon and Wan’Dale Robinson lined up alongside him in the backfield https://t.co/gTvB76WEiZ — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 2, 2022

Eli stops by

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Last week it was Brandon Jacobs and Shaun O’Hara, on Monday it was Bill Polian and on Tuesday, the Giants welcomed Eli Manning to practice. Granted, Eli isn’t a guest and actually works for the team.

Manning took in practice alongside Kevin Abrams and Chris Mara, who has had so many title changes this offseason we can’t keep up with them.

DJ looked sharp

AP Photo/John Munson

During the early portion of practice on Tuesday, quarterback Daniel Jones looked a little inconsistent. However, when it came to 11 on 11s, he turned things up a notch and dominated the defense.

There were a few would-be sacks in there, but outside of those O-Line issues, Jones was impressive.

Daniel is sharp in the start of Team drills, winging it all over. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 2, 2022

Would have been close to two sacks, but Daniel Jones much better to start full-team drills. Hit James & Toney for long first downs, then Miller & Sills. Lots of zip. The throw to Toney was particularly impressive. Hit him right in stride #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 2, 2022

Quite the start in team drills for #Giants QB Daniel Jones. I have him 9-of-10 passing. Of those nine completions, seven went for first downs. Only pass that hit ground was an impressive PBU from Jackson on Board. Got his hand in in comeback. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 2, 2022

Daniel Jones absolutely tearing it up today at #Giants camp. 🎯 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 2, 2022

DJ closed out practice with a pass to Saquon Barkley and then a touchdown pass to David Sills.

Ximines quietly playing well

Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Oshane Ximines has quietly had himself a solid training camp and that continued with first-team reps on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Ximines, he was a bit too good at times and got a earful from Daboll for nearly taking out Daniel Jones’ legs.

Ximines getting reps with 1s — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 2, 2022

Daboll about to blow a gasket over pass rushers coming to close to the QBs. Lit into Oshane Ximines, who nearly made contact with Daniel Jones’ legs as he threw a pass. Then Niko Lalos got an earful for coming too close to Davis Webb. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 2, 2022

His hiccup with Jones aside, Ximines has impressed this summer and was even seen beating Evan Neal with ease earlier this week.

Robert Foster carted off

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have been relatively healthy early in camp outside of Belton’s injury, but sustained a little bad luck on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Robert Foster hauled in a pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor but collided with a defender. After the collision, Foster was slow to get up and eventually carted off.

Robert Foster collided with a defender in the corner of end zone and was slow to get up. He’s being helped off the field by the training staff. #giants — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) August 2, 2022

WR Robert Foster grabbing his back and wobbly after making a leaping catch in end zone just out of bounds on Tyrod Taylor pass. Cart just came out for him. Hopefully he’s ok #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 2, 2022

Foster did not return to practice, but it doesn’t sound like a major issue.

CB Adoree Jackson ran off sideline to check on WR Robert Foster after Foster was pushed out of bounds and landed hard making a great catch. Yelled out to the trainers that it was just the wind knocked out of him and credited Foster for hanging on to the ball. Leadership #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 2, 2022

Big day for Slay

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Things have not gone well for wide receiver Darius Slayton since his impressive rookie season. And that trend continued early in camp but came to an end on Tuesday.

Slayton made several big-time catches during practice and arguably played his best all spring/summer. With pressure mounting, it was a good time to show up.

Tyrod Taylor hit both Collin Johnson and Darius Slayton deep. Slayton made an all-hands catch for a TD over corner Khalil Dorsey. Johnson is having a strong camp. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 2, 2022

Darius Slayton makes a nice leaping grab in corner of end zone from Taylor. But, Taylor bobbled snap picked it up and winged it and Roche would have had sack. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 2, 2022

Darius Slayton has had multiple great catches downfield today. Some have called him Big Play Slay — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 2, 2022

