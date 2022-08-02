Giants training camp: 11 takeaways from Day 6

Breaking news:

Dan Benton
8 min read
The New York Giants were back at practice on Tuesday and returned to shells in the rising heat and humidity. They will conduct one more practice on Wednesday before taking the day off on Thursday.

Per the usual, things got underway with head coach Brian Daboll conducting a press conference, recapping the prior day’s practice and giving a quick overview of what is to come.

Here are 11 takeaways from Day 6 of training camp practice.

No surgery for Belton

AP Photo/John Minchillo

After spending Monday’s practice on the side and in a sling, it was revealed that rookie safety Dane Belton had suffered a broken collarbone.

Although early expectations were that he’d miss significant time, Daboll revealed that Belton does not need surgery and because of that, the door remains open to a potential Week 1 return.

Daboll adds that Belton is “mature” for a rookie and was having a good camp.

Temporary OL rotation

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the past two seasons, the Giants have used an offensive line rotation. It has failed in every sense of the word and will come to an end under Daboll. Eventually.

Early in camp, the Giants have returned to that rotation but with a different purpose. Daboll & Co. are searching for the combination of the best five and once that is settled, so to will be the offensive line.

Saquon looks explosive

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sportss

As Giants Wire wrote earlier this week, running back Saquon Barkley looks both healthy and explosive thus far in camp. And it’s not just the outside eyes who are seeing it that way — Daboll has been impressed as well.

In fact, Barkley made such an impressive run on Monday (in pads) that Daboll had to request the GPS data.

Lawrence impressing

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Since the start of camp, Dexter Lawrence has dominated. There’s no other way to put it — he’s a grown man who is making other grown men look like children.

It’s impressed the coaching staff, who view Lawrence as a leader — “in his own way.”

Andre Patterson away from the team

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson has been noticeably absent during camp. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that he’s been away from the team dealing with a medical issue.

In Patterson’s place, assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox has stepped up and assumed more responsibility.

It’s unclear when Patterson will return.

Wildcat is here

Danielle Parhizkaran\NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Monday, Daboll admitted that additional responsibility was being handed over to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Immediately, the speculation began. Will he throw some passes? Will the team use Toney in wildcat formations? The answers are yes and yes.

With Saquon Barkley and Wan’Dale Robinson in the backfield with him on Tuesday, Toney did, in fact, take snaps in the wildcat formation. And you can bet we’re going to see more and more of that this year.

Eli stops by

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Last week it was Brandon Jacobs and Shaun O’Hara, on Monday it was Bill Polian and on Tuesday, the Giants welcomed Eli Manning to practice. Granted, Eli isn’t a guest and actually works for the team.

Manning took in practice alongside Kevin Abrams and Chris Mara, who has had so many title changes this offseason we can’t keep up with them.

DJ looked sharp

AP Photo/John Munson

During the early portion of practice on Tuesday, quarterback Daniel Jones looked a little inconsistent. However, when it came to 11 on 11s, he turned things up a notch and dominated the defense.

There were a few would-be sacks in there, but outside of those O-Line issues, Jones was impressive.

DJ closed out practice with a pass to Saquon Barkley and then a touchdown pass to David Sills.

Ximines quietly playing well

Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Oshane Ximines has quietly had himself a solid training camp and that continued with first-team reps on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Ximines, he was a bit too good at times and got a earful from Daboll for nearly taking out Daniel Jones’ legs.

His hiccup with Jones aside, Ximines has impressed this summer and was even seen beating Evan Neal with ease earlier this week.

Robert Foster carted off

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have been relatively healthy early in camp outside of Belton’s injury, but sustained a little bad luck on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Robert Foster hauled in a pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor but collided with a defender. After the collision, Foster was slow to get up and eventually carted off.

Foster did not return to practice, but it doesn’t sound like a major issue.

Big day for Slay

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Things have not gone well for wide receiver Darius Slayton since his impressive rookie season. And that trend continued early in camp but came to an end on Tuesday.

Slayton made several big-time catches during practice and arguably played his best all spring/summer. With pressure mounting, it was a good time to show up.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

