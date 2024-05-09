Giants sign veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson

The New York Giants have already shown that they are looking for offensive weapons this offseason, as evidenced by their actions in free agency and the 2024 NFL draft. But they aren’t done yet.

The Giants are still adding bodies to the roster and on Thursday, signed veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a cost-cutting move in March.

Robinson was drafted in 2014 by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he spent four years. After that, he was with the Chicago Bears for four years, the Los Angeles Rams for a year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a year.

Robinson has three seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving, but his veteran knowledge on the field will be helpful for the youth the Giants are bringing in.

Over his 10-year career, Robinson has recorded 562 receptions for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns. He has just two fumbles, losing only one of them.

Right now, Robinson will have to earn his spot on this team. The Giants will use him to help mentor the young talent they are bringing in and the young talent they already have.

Whether Robinson earns a spot on the final 53-man roster remains to be seen, but his experience and knowledge of the game will go a long way toward solidifying the Giants’ offensive skill positions.

