Giants sign veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson

The Giants added to their wide receiver depth on Thursday morning by signing veteran wideout Allen Robinson.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson, 30, is a former Pro Bowl selection, but his production has declined steadily over the past three seasons. Originally a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State, Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name, with the most recent one coming in 2020 with the Chicago Bears.

But his last three seasons have seen him total 410, 339, and 280 yards, respectively. He started all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, but caught just 34 passes and averaged a career-low 8.2 yards per catch.

The Giants have already improved their receivers group in a huge way this offseason, drafting LSU’s Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick. At the very least, Robinson could provide some veteran tutelage for players like Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson as Big Blue looks to revamp the arsenal of weapons at Daniel Jones’ disposal.