Giants sign OLB Tashawn Bower, waive Elerson Smith and Trenton Thompson

Saquon Barkley’s signing wasn’t the only roster news on the Giants’ first day of training camp.

The team also added OLB Tashawn Bower, 28, a Livingston, N.J., native who has three sacks in 26 career games for the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

In corresponding moves, the Giants waived/injured OLB Elerson Smith (heel), a 2021 fourth-round pick, and cut safety Trenton Thompson.

Smith, 25, impressed Brian Daboll during last spring’s offseason program, finishing first on the entire team in a fitness and performance competition that earned him the top parking spot in the players’ lot for the entire 2022 season.

But he has struggled to stay healthy. He played in only five games last season and wasn’t even on the field to conclude June’s mandatory minicamp.

The Giants’ first practice is on Wednesday morning after GM Joe Schoen and Daboll meet the media to officially kick off their second training camp at the helm.