Giants sign Matthew Adams

The Giants will get back to work next Monday and they added a linebacker to their roster ahead of the start of the voluntary portion of their offseason schedule.

According to multiple reports, they have signed Matthew Adams to their 90-man roster. There's no word on the terms of the deal.

Adams made one start while playing in every game for the Browns last season and was a core member of their special teams units. He had 17 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Colts drafted Adams in the seventh round in 2018 and he spent four years with them before moving on to the Bears in 2022.