Are Giants’ receiving corps among the league’s most improved?
The 2024 NFL draft saw several teams improve their receiver rooms. Are the New York Giants among the teams that improved the most?
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes so.
Darius Slayton’s ongoing contract discussions combined with the Giants having the worst receiving grade in the league last year left the team in need of some juice at wideout. The team got exactly that in LSU’s Malik Nabers, who led the FBS in receiving grade in 2023 (minimum 15 targets). A staple of Nabers’ game is slipperiness after the catch, as reflected by his 30 missed tackles forced last year.
If Slayton does remain in blue and red, he’ll form a potent one-two punch with the 20-year-old Nabers. Regardless, Nabers provides real insurance, given the inconsistent production of Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, who each tallied less than 530 yards in 2023.
Beyond Nabers, general manager Joe Schoen was proactive in finding a new tight end. Veteran Darren Waller continues to seriously mull retirement, so the Giants snatched Penn State’s Theo Johnson at 107th overall. Not only did Johnson test incredibly well — with a 9.93 Relative Athletic Score — but he was also a red-zone weapon for the Nittany Lions. His seven touchdowns in 2023 tied for a team high.
Daniel Bellinger projects as TE1 for New York, but Johnson should feature in 12 personnel, which offensive coordinator Mike Kafka ran on 23% of plays in 2023 — the 12th-highest rate in the NFL.
Assuming quarterback Daniel Jones remains under center, both the explosive Nabers and Johnson should augment a poor group from the year before. Both could go a long way in returning the Giants’ offense to its efficient 2022 form.
New York went into the 2023 season with one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. It was highlighted by Darren Waller, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Waller was clearly in the back end of his career and not incredibly productive anymore and it was clear that Slayton, Campbell, and Robinson should not be top receiving options on the team. This resulted in the Giants passing for only 3,351 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The deficiency was clear and the front office decided to address it with a premium draft pick by selecting Malik Nabers sixth overall.
Nabers was nothing short of a star in college, totaling 189 receptions for 3003 yards and 21 touchdowns (14 in his final season) in his collegiate career. Nabers should be an instant winner on the outside as he is an elite space creator and is electric with the ball in his hands.
The Giants also decided to draft Theo Johnson, who racked up 77 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns (seven in his final season) in his collegiate career.
The two rookies totaled more touchdowns last season than the Giants’ entire receiving corps. While it will not translate to the NFL at a one-to-one ratio, adding this type of talent without losing any major producers in the receiving game.
Only time will tell if the team has really turned the receiving corps around but as of now, it looks good.