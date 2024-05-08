Giants place Soler on 10-day IL, recall Ramos from Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants made a pair of significant roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

San Francisco placed designated hitter Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and recalled outfielder Heliot Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento.

The struggling Soler has missed the Giants' previous three games, and is batting .202/.294/.361 with five home runs and eight RBI in 136 plate appearances this season.

Ramos, meanwhile, is off to a red-hot start in Triple-A, batting .296/.388/.565 with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 134 plate appearances.

The 24-year-old Ramos will slide into Soler's designated hitter spot and bat seventh for the Giants on Wednesday against the Rockies.

It remains to be seen exactly how long Soler will be out, but Ramos should receive a well-deserved extended look at the big-league level.

