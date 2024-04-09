Giants’ Darren Waller may not decide future before 2024 NFL draft

If this were an installment of the Ocean’s 11 franchise, the George Clooney character would be asking New York Giants tight end Darren Waller his signature question: Are you in, or are you out?

With the team beginning voluntary workouts next week, Waller, 31, is still undecided about whether he’ll continue his NFL career.

Last week in Las Vegas, however, Waller was seen working out and giving pointers to prospective draft picks at Las Vegas Sports Park with Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Long-time Raiders beat reporter Vic Tafur, now of The Athletic, caught up with the former Raiders Pro Bowler, who has missed 19 games due to injuries the past three seasons. He asked if Waller would be returning to his current team, the Giants, or calling it a career.

“I have to make a decision at some point,” Waller said. “You have to be 100 percent bought in, for the grind. And I have to make sure I am bringing that to the table, or it’s a disservice to the guys I am suiting up with. I also want to give the team time, where whichever way I go, they can prepare for next season. So … it’s a little bit of a difficult decision, but here we are.”

The Giants are hoping to get an answer soon out of Waller. Before the NFL draft at the end of the month would be nice so the Giants can plan accordingly.

“That would be ideal, but I also don’t want to put that on myself,” he said. “It’s gotta be before summer break, for sure.”

The Giants have already backfilled their tight end room, adding Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz in free agency to go along with the returning Daniel Bellinger.

Waller stands to lose $200k by missing the Giants’ offseason program and $11.8 million if he decides to retire.

