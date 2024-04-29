Getting to know UNC basketball new transfer Cade Tyson

The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up a big-time commitment out of the transfer portal on Sunday when Belmont wing Cade Tyson pledged his commitment.

Tyson entered the transfer portal on March 25th after delivering consistent shooting for the Belmont Bruins. The four-star recruit started 31 games for the Bruins, averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

What is the most impressive about Tyson’s game is his consistency from behind the arch, averaging 5.5 three-point attempts per game, but hitting them at a 46% clip, which would’ve been the best shooting percentage from deep if he was on the UNC team last year. At 6’7, his build that mimics Brady Manek’s only helps separate the sharpshooter from the pack.

Last season, UNC displayed six different starting lineups, all including Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram missing one (senior game). Cormac Ryan appeared in a majority of the six starting lineups, but with his eligibility running out as well, this makes the Tyson pick-up extra crucial with three starter spots up for grabs.

Tyson should fit in nicely to Hubert Davis’s system, lacing up in the spot Ingram is leaving behind. It also helps that Tyson comes with two years of eligibility, in case he wanted to stick around another year if the NBA weren’t in his plans.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire