Germantown Academy football coach Matt Dence steps down. A look back

The football program at Germantown Academy was struggling before Matt Dence came along.

Then things got better.

And they've stayed that way for the last dozen years as Dence turned things around in a big way.

However, on Thursday, Dence stepped aside with 67 career victories, the third-most of any coach in school history.

"It is with many mixed emotions that I announce I am stepping down as the head football coach at Germantown Academy,” Dence said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have coached the student-athletes who put on a football uniform and left it all out on the field for the past 12 years. I am so proud of the hundreds of young men who wore the red, black and blue with pride. I truly enjoyed leading this storied program.”

Dence's teams had eight winning seasons during his tenure. His overall record was 67-46-1.

He also compiled five wins on GA/PC Day, giving him the second-most against Penn Charter in school history, behind only legendary former coach Jack Turner. This season, the Patriots went 5-5 and lost to the Quakers 35-14.

“I would like to thank Coach Dence for his service and commitment to the GA football program for the past 12 years,” said GA athletic director Tim Ginter.

“His dedication to his players, our school, his coaches, GA alumni, and the football families has been exemplary, and we will miss him on the sideline next year.”

The Patriots won a total of 14 games in the five seasons before Dence’s arrival in 2012, but won six games in his second season and an Inter-Academic League title in 2016.

Dence coached 45 All-Inter-Ac players and had more than 50 student-athletes go on to play football in college.

Search for new Germantown Academy coach to begin

“Having four of my former student-athletes turn into members of my coaching staff (in) Joe Taylor (2013), Kyle Donahue (2014), Jake Dianno (2017) and Matt Gorman (2017), for several years, but specifically this past season, was one of the highlights of my career,” Dence said.

“Seeing them, along with other long-time members of my coaching staff mentor the next generation of Patriot Football is a special gift.”

A search for a new head football coach will begin shortly.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Germantown Academy's Dence resigns after 12 seasons as football coach