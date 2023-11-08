Georgia football remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Undefeated Georgia football remains the No. 2 team in the country according to the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night. The top four didn’t change from the initial rankings a week ago:

There was a possibility the Bulldogs would jump the Buckeyes after beating then No. 12 Missouri in Athens. But the committee wasn’t fazed by Ohio State’s struggles against Rutgers (6-3) in Week 10.

Alabama remains at No. 8 following a 42-28 win over then No. 14 LSU, which dropped four spots to No. 18.

Georgia has another chance to make a statement to the committee this week with No. 9 Ole Miss coming to town.

After the matchup with the Rebels, the Bulldogs will travel to No. 13 Tennessee (Nov. 18), which moved up four spots after beating UConn (1-8) at home.

With wins over Ole Miss and Tennessee, Georgia should play for the SEC championship as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Kickoff versus the Rebels is set for 7 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire