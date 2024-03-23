Georgia football lands Jared Curtis, No. 1 quarterback for 2026 class out of Nashville Christian

The nation's top high school quarterback, and the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee for the 2026 class, Jared Curtis, has committed to Georgia football. Curtis' mom, Barbara Curtis, confirmed her son's commitment to The Tennessean Saturday afternoon.

Nashville Christian's 6-foot-5, 226-pound dual-threat QB is the nation's No. 9 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Curtis completed 180-of-321 passes for 2,522 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Eagles who finished 6-7 last fall. He also rushed for 543 yards and 13 TDs while guiding Nashville Christian to the Division II-A state semifinals before the Eagles lost to Friendship Christian.

As a freshman, Curtis guided the Eagles to the state title game completing nearly 60% of his passes for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for 481 yards and seven touchdowns.

