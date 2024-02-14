Jared Curtis offered by Texas football, where QB room includes Arch Manning

Nashville Christian five-star quarterback Jared Curtis received a scholarship offer from Texas on Wednesday.

Curtis is the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026 and No. 19 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Schools are still offering the 6-foot-5, 226-pound dual-threat QB even though he has announced 10 finalists of Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

If the Longhorns were to steal a commitment from Curtis, it could potentially put him in the same QB room one day with Arch Manning, the former five-star prospect and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

Arch Manning redshirted as a freshman last season and is on schedule to be a redshirt junior in the fall of 2026, when Curtis would arrive on campus. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced last week that Quinn Ewers will remain the Longhorns starting quarterback this fall after leading them to the College Football Playoff this past season.

Curtis received re-offers from Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and Mississippi State in late January and was also offered by Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Curtis completed 180-of-321 passes (56%) for 2,522 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He also rushed for 543 yards and 13 TDs.

