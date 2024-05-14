Georgia football kickoff time, TV channel set for Clemson opener
Georgia football fans won’t have to wait long on gameday for kickoff in the Bulldogs’ season opener this year.
The Bulldogs and Clemson are set for a noon kickoff on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The game will air on ABC.
The announcement came Tuesday morning when ABC/ESPN announced a slate of early season kickoff times.
Georgia and Clemson are meeting for the first time since 2021 in the Aflac Kickoff Game. The Bulldogs beat Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte in 2021.
Georgia-Clemson is a lead-in for the new “SEC on ABC” game at 3:30 p.m between host Florida and Miami.
Notre Dame at Texas A&M follows at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Georgia is No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports way-too-early- Top 25. Clemson, coming off a 9-4 season, is No. 10.
