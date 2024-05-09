Details on what Georgia football DBs coach Donte Williams will be paid in multi-year deal

Georgia football defensive backs coach Donte Williams is working under a multi-year deal that includes boosts in total compensation during the length of the agreement.

Williams signed a memorandum of understanding with Georgia that runs through June 30, 2027, according to a copy obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald under an open records request.

Williams will be paid $825,000 a year in year one and his compensation increases to $850,000 in year two and $875,000 in year three. The agreement also called for a relocation fee of up to $30,000 for Williams who was hired after four seasons as an assistant coach at Southern Cal.

Williams was hired by coach Kirby Smart in December, less than two weeks after defensive backs coach Fran Brown was hired as head coach at Syracuse.

He is one of four new assistant coaches along with co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Travaris Robinson, wide receivers coach James Coley and running backs coach Josh Crawford.

Georgia assistant coaches total payroll is $10.1 million, second among public schools behind Ohio State’s $11.425 million, according to USA TODAY Sports.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Details on deal for Georgia football assistant Donte Williams