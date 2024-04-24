Georgia football D-line takes hit with expected contributor going to transfer portal

The Georgia football defensive line depth took a hit Wednesday when Christen Miller announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

Miller told On3.com that he’s planning to put his name in the portal.

That came after he posted on X, formerly Twitter, his thanks to UGA.

Thank you UGA For Eavrything ❤️🙏🏿 — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) April 24, 2024

Miller had 14 tackles last season as a redshirt freshman, making four tackles for loss. He played four games as a reserve in 2022.

Miller had a sack last season in the win over Georgia Tech. He had two tackles this month at the G-Day Spring game for the Black team, which featured the frontline defensive players.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Miller was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Cedar Grove high.

“He's gotten better with each week,” coach Kirby Smart said in late October before a game with Missouri. “He still hasn't tapped or reached into his potential, but he's getting better. He works hard. He's one of the kids who enjoys taking reps in the scout team against the offense because he wants to go against Sed (center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger). He says, 'Coach, I only get better against the really good offensive line.' So, I love his work ethic."

Miller is the third Georgia player to hit the transfer portal since the end of spring practices, joining running back Andrew Paul and wide receiver Tyler Williams.

