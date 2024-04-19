Georgia football linked to high-profile quarterback hitting transfer portal

Kirby Smart pursued a quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason that Georgia football ultimately didn’t land, but things could be different now that a well-known name is planning to enter the portal.

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada plans to enter the transfer portal, he posted on social media Thursday.

Georgia is “a school to watch,” according to reports from On3, and 247 Sports citing sources.

Georgia is looking for depth behind starter Carson Beck in 2024, and Rashada would be a candidate to start in 2025 if he joins the program. The Bulldogs have only three scholarship quarterbacks currently on roster.

The Pittsburg, Calif., product was rated the No. 7 quarterback prospect in 2023 by the 247Sports Composite.

He signed with Florida but was released from his letter of intent after a botched $13 million Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Gator Collective.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada played in three games last season at Arizona State, throwing for 485 yards and 4 touchdowns with 3 interceptions while completing 53.7% of his passes. He rushed for 23 yards on 14 carries with a long of 18 yards.

Rashada started the first two games of the season but was sidelined for most of the season with a knee injury. He missed time this spring with a thumb injury.

Georgia had a commitment from UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava in January, but a day later he flipped to Southern Cal.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Well-traveled Jaden Rashada and UGA football linked as portal addition